Tata Steel Share Tanks 11.5% In Minutes - 5 Metal Stocks That Are Crashing

As the Indian benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, crashed on Monday morning, the shares of metal firms were among the few that were hit the hardest, as the US President Donald Trump 's reciprocal tariffs instigated fears of a global trade war.

As investor confidence was shaking, the Sensex and Nifty tumbled over 5% in early trade on Monday, as there was a sharp fall in global equities, after Trump's tariffs and the eventual retaliation from China. This made investors jittery as they were panic-struck about a potential trade-war that might impact economic growth across the world.

Additionally, the BSE metal index also dropped 6.52% to 26,594.09.

Five Metal Stocks That Were Impacted

Here are 5 metal stocks that took a hit:

Tata Steel: The shares of Tata Steel opened at Rs 126.45 per share today as compared to its previous close on Friday, which was at Rs 140.45 apiece. The share reached an intra-day high of Rs 130 per scrip and an intra-day low of Rs 124.20. At the time of filing the copy, the company's shares were trading at Rs 129.10 apiece, which is approximately 8.12% or Rs 11.40 lower as compared to the previous close.

National Aluminium Company Ltd: The shares of National Aluminium Company Ltd opened at Rs 142.05 apiece today as compared to its previous close of Rs 157.70 on Friday. The shares of the firm reached an intra-day high of Rs 148.35 per scrip as well as an intra-day low of Rs 140 per share. At 3 pm, the shares of the company were trading at Rs 143.75, which is 8.66% or Rs 13.65 lower as compared to its previous close.

APL Apollo Tubes: The shares of APL Apollo Tubes opened at Rs 1,367.10 apiece today as compared to its previous close of Rs 1,519 on Friday. The firm's shares reached an intra-day high of Rs 1,488.65 per scrip as well as an intra-day low of Rs 1,367.10 per share. At 3 pm, the shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,432.70, which is 5.30% or Rs 80.55 lower as compared to its previous close.

SAIL: The shares of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) opened at Rs 101.30 apiece on Monday morning as compared to Rs 112.55 per scrip on Friday, which was its previous close. The shares of the firm reached an intra-day high of Rs 106 per share and an intra-day low of Rs 101.30 per share today. At the time of filing the copy, the shares of SAIL were trading at Rs 104.55 per share which is around 7.11% or Rs 8 lower than its previous close.