Tata Tech Share Price Today: Why Tata Group Stock Slides Over 6% Today?

Updated April 29th 2025, 11:56 IST
Tata Technologies, a part of the Tata Group, saw its shares come under heavy selling pressure in today's trade. In the early trade, the stock slides over 6%.
As per media reports, around 16 million shares, equivalent to 3.95% of the company's total equity, exchanged hands via a block deal window, sparking a sharp fall in the stock price.
Tata Tech Share Price Today
On the BSE, Tata Technologies opened at Rs 685 and touched an intraday low of Rs 662.75. As of the latest update, the stock was trading at Rs 666.10, down 5.64% from its previous close at 11:33 am.
Meanwhile, on the NSE, the stock mirrored similar action, opening at Rs 685, falling to a low of Rs 662.25, and trading at Rs 666.55 at 11:36 am, down by 5.53%.
Why Is Tata Technologies Falling Today?
The buyers and sellers involved in the block deal have not been immediately disclosed. However, media reports on Monday, April 28, indicated that TPG Rise Climate, an investment entity associated with US private equity giant TPG Inc., was looking to offload 15.86 million shares—approximately 3.89% stake—in Tata Technologies.
According to the media reports, the shares were being offered in a price range of Rs 670 to Rs 699, representing a discount of up to 5% compared to Monday's closing price. As per shareholding data available as of March 2025, TPG Rise Climate held about 6.01% stake (nearly 2.43 crore shares) in Tata Technologies.
Tata Technologies primarily provides outsourced engineering services and digital transformation services to global manufacturing firms, helping clients design, develop, and deliver innovative products.
Tata Tech Share Price History
In the past year, Tata Tech's stock has experienced a significant decline, falling by 37.59%. Over the last six months, the decline continued with a decrease of 33.44%, while in the most recent three-month period, the decline moderated to 14.91%. In the last month alone, the stock fell by 1.87%, and over the past week, it recorded a decline of 5.70%.
