Tata Tech Shares Surged Over 9% After Posting Solid Q4 Results

Tata Tech Share Price: The shares of Tata Technologies surged over 9% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 649 apiece on Tuesday's trading session after the company posted an 8.1% increase in Q4 net profit as compared to Rs 189 crore the corresponding period last year.

The Tata Motors subsidiary reported a 16% surge in EBITDA margin for Q4, signalling a jump by 200 basis points.

On the other hand, the company also announced a final dividend of Rs 8.35 per equity share and a special dividend of 3.35 per equity share.

"The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 8.35 per equity share, and a special dividend of 3.35 per equity share, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM," the company said in a bourse filing.

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The Tata Motors subsidiary reported a 16% surge in EBITDA margin for Q4, signalling a jump by 200 basis points.

On the revenue front, Tata Tech reported an increase of 15.1% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,572.20 crore, a growth driven by broad-based contributions from both automotive and non-automotive sectors, as well as from anchor and non-anchor clients.

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Meanwhile, Tata Tech CEO and MD, Warren Harris, said the momentum built in Q3 continued into Q4, leading to a 12% revenue growth in constant currency and margin expansion.

Further, he noted that growth was being widely distributed rather than concentrated in any single customer or program. In the automotive vertical, customers have been investing in both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles, and as the company is technology-agnostic, they were able to work across all automotive segments.

As per Harris, the North Star for Tata Technologies was to reach revenues of $1 billion, which they hope to achieve within the next two to three years. Harris mentioned that they expect to reach this milestone through double-digit growth this year and next, along with some inorganic growth.

Tata Tech CFO Uttam Gujrati noted that operating leverage and efficiency measures supported profitability, while free cash flow generation remained robust.