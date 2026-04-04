Tata Trust Trustee Venu Srinivasan Resigns After Mehil Mistry's Affidavit Challenge

Tata Trust trustee Venu Srinivasan has resigned Bai Hira Bai Trust, a key constituent of the Tata Trusts fold, after Mehil Mistry via an affidavit challenged the appointment of Srinivasan, who is also the Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Company.

The legal dispute came to light after Mehli Mistry was removed from the trust, which was supported by a vote from Srinivasan.

In a detailed response filed with the Charity Commissioner, Mistry challenged his removal by questioning the eligibility of those who voted.

Mistry has argued that, under Clauses 6 and 18 of the said Deed, any such disqualified trustee must be treated as "deemed dead." He specifically claims that Venu and Vijay have never been of the Parsi Zoroastrian faith and do not have permanent residence in Mumbai.

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Thus, they are deemed to attract automatic disqualification. On this basis, Mistry has sought a suo motu inquiry by the State's Charity Commissioner and requests the authority to direct all trustees to file affidavits confirming their eligibility.

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As per the Tata Trusts website, the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution (BHJTNCI) is a philanthropic trust established in 1923, aiding Parsi and community welfare in Navsari, Gujarat, through education and healthcare.

It is part of the allied Tata Trusts, which share a common Board of Trustees with the Sir Ratan Tata Trust.Earlier, in February 2026, Mistry, being a trustee on the board of the Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT), had also raised a concern on a separate issue pertaining to the proposed scrapping of the Vice-Chairman position across Tata Trusts.

He argued that the Trust Deed contains no provision for such a role.Now, in the backdrop of the Tata Trust row, Venu Srinivasan, the VC to various trusts, has tendered his resignation from the Bai Hirabai Charitable Trust.