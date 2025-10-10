Tata Trusts Crucial Board Meeting Concludes; Members To Continue Working Cordially To Iron Out Differences

The Tata Trusts board wrapped up a crucial 6-hour, 45-minute meeting on Thursday, with members reaffirming their commitment to work together to resolve differences. The meeting comes against the backdrop of a reported feud among board members, with Republic Business reporting earlier on Thursday that the trustees had reached a “temporary truce.”

Insiders described the session as “cordial and constructive,” noting that trustees engaged in detailed discussions aimed at bridging differing viewpoints while maintaining mutual respect. Sources clarified that the meeting did not touch upon matters related to the nomination of members. Instead, discussions centered on the utilisation of ₹1,700 crore—the dividend received from the Tata Group—for philanthropic initiatives.

By the end of the marathon meeting, all participants agreed to continue collaborating and exploring solutions to outstanding issues. Sources highlighted that the gathering underscored the board’s dedication to dialogue and cooperation, emphasizing that differing opinions would be addressed through collaboration rather than confrontation.