Updated 10 October 2025 at 17:49 IST
Tata Trusts Crucial Board Meeting Concludes; Members To Continue Working Cordially To Iron Out Differences
The Tata Trusts board concluded a 6-hour 45-minute meeting, reaffirming commitment to collaboration amid reported differences. Discussions focused on the use of ₹1,700 crore from Tata Group dividends for philanthropic activities, highlighting a cooperative approach over internal disagreements.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
Advertisement
The Tata Trusts board wrapped up a crucial 6-hour, 45-minute meeting on Thursday, with members reaffirming their commitment to work together to resolve differences. The meeting comes against the backdrop of a reported feud among board members, with Republic Business reporting earlier on Thursday that the trustees had reached a “temporary truce.”
Insiders described the session as “cordial and constructive,” noting that trustees engaged in detailed discussions aimed at bridging differing viewpoints while maintaining mutual respect. Sources clarified that the meeting did not touch upon matters related to the nomination of members. Instead, discussions centered on the utilisation of ₹1,700 crore—the dividend received from the Tata Group—for philanthropic initiatives.
By the end of the marathon meeting, all participants agreed to continue collaborating and exploring solutions to outstanding issues. Sources highlighted that the gathering underscored the board’s dedication to dialogue and cooperation, emphasizing that differing opinions would be addressed through collaboration rather than confrontation.
The session is being seen as a step toward ensuring stability within one of India’s most influential philanthropic institutions, signalling the trustees’ intent to prioritize collective goals over internal disagreements.
Published By : Avishek Banerjee
Published On: 10 October 2025 at 17:16 IST