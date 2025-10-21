Tata Trusts Reappoints Venu Srinivasan for Life; Spotlight Now on Mehli Mistry’s Term Renewal

In a key governance decision, Tata Trusts has reappointed Venu Srinivasan as a lifetime trustee, ensuring continuity in one of India’s most influential philanthropic bodies, according to a report by PTI. The reappointment comes just as another crucial decision looms — the renewal of Mehli Mistry’s term, which expires on October 28. Tata Trusts, which owns 66% of Tata Sons, plays a decisive role in steering the 156-year-old Tata Group. The Trusts, including the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, have recently been at the centre of internal deliberations over governance norms, especially around tenure and unanimity requirements for trustees. Srinivasan’s reappointment was approved unanimously, in keeping with the Trusts’ established renewal practices. His continuation is seen as a stabilizing move amid ongoing discussions about the Trusts’ governance structure and leadership succession.

However, attention now shifts to Mehli Mistry’s tenure. Trustees are reportedly divided over whether his renewal should follow the same unanimity principle or occur automatically as per a resolution passed on October 17, 2024, by the Sir Dorabji and Sir Ratan Tata Trusts.



According to sources familiar with the matter, past precedent dictates that any renewal or fresh appointment requires unanimous consent to grant lifetime trusteeship. But another trustee contends that under the October 17 resolution, reappointment is now automatic, removing term limits unless a trustee reaches the age of 75.



The resolution also warns that dissenting votes against renewal could be considered a breach of commitment, potentially reopening key decisions — including the appointment of Noel Tata to the Tata Sons board.



While Tata Trusts has not issued an official statement, stakeholders across the Tata ecosystem are closely watching these developments, viewing them as a test of the Trusts’ unity, governance integrity, and leadership stability.