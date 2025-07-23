Tax-Free Noida? Here’s What It Really Means for You, Your Home, and Your Business

A recent announcement claiming that Noida is now “tax free” has caught the attention of homebuyers, businesses, and investors. But what exactly does this mean? Are all taxes really gone? Here’s a simple breakdown of what’s taxable in Noida and what is not.

What's the announcement?

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) granted the exemption through Notification No. 116/2025, applying only to statutory public utility bodies like the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) that carry out non-commercial functions. To put it simply, the Noida Authority has introduced tax exemptions on certain local levies, mainly to attract more homebuyers and businesses to underdeveloped areas of the city.

When officials say “Noida is tax free,” they’re largely referring to property tax relief in specific zones — not the removal of all taxes. This in a attempt to make Noida more competitive with nearby cities like Gurugram and Delhi by easing the financial burden on new residents and entrepreneurs.

What’s actually tax free?

To put it plainly, the “tax free” tag in Noida mainly refers to relief from local municipal charges. This includes property tax on residential homes, commercial holding tax for startups or small businesses, and in some areas, even temporary waivers on water and sewerage charges. These benefits are typically offered for a limited duration, often ranging between three to five years, and generally apply to new projects or specifically notified zones.

What is not tax-free?

It is pertinent to note that all taxes are off the table. Buyers and residents will still have to pay stamp duty when purchasing property, along with GST on under-construction flats, and of course, regular income tax or any other state and central taxes. It is important to understand that “tax free” in this case is more of a localized benefit, not a full-fledged tax exemption across the board.

Why should homebuyers care?

For people buying homes or already living in afzones, the waiver means you don’t have to pay annual house tax for a few years. That could save you Rs 8,000 to Rs 25,000 per year, depending on your property size. However, it’s important to check whether your apartment, sector, or layout falls under the tax-free category. Not all of Noida is included.

What about businesses?

Startups and small businesses working in Noida’s industrial and IT zones are likely to benefit too. Since they don’t have to pay holding tax and may get discounts on utility bills, their regular expenses come down — a big boost for companies that are starting their businesses



This move is also part of a larger plan by the state government. Uttar Pradesh already offers things like interest subsidies, exemptions on electricity duty, and quicker approvals for businesses. Now, Noida is matching those incentives to bring in more companies and boost local development.

Why is the government doing this?