TCS FY25 Salary Data: TCS CEO K Krithivasan Earns 330x More Than Average Employee — Check Full List

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT company, has disclosed the earnings of its top executives for FY2025, showcasing the significant remuneration packages of its senior leadership. CEO & MD K Krithivasan earned a total of Rs 26.52 crore during the year.

This included Rs 1.395 crore in salary, Rs 2.128 crore in benefits and perquisites, and a substantial Rs 23 crore as commission. His compensation was 329.8 times the company’s median salary, which itself saw a 4.6% increase over the year.

Former COO and Executive Director N G Subramaniam, who retired in May 2024, received Rs 11.55 crore in total remuneration. This included Rs 30.7 lakh in salary, Rs 7.247 crore in perquisites, and Rs 4 crore in commission.

CFO Samir Seksaria earned 96.7 times the median employee salary, with his compensation growing by 7.8% during the year.

Non-Executive Directors Pay

Among Non-Executive Directors, Keki Mistry received the highest pay, taking home Rs 3.06 crore (Rs 3 crore in commission and Rs 5.7 lakh in sitting fees). Other Non-Executive Directors such as Dr. Pradeep Khosla, Hanne Sorensen, and Al-Noor Ramji earned commission ranging between Rs 2.7 crore and Rs 3 crore each.

Chairman N Chandrasekaran and Aarthi Subramanian did not receive commission, in line with internal company policy.

"Chairman, has abstained from receiving commission from the company and hence not stated. In line with the internal guidelines of the Company, no payment is made towards commission to the Non-Executive Directors of the Company, who are in full-time employment with any other Tata Company and hence not stated," the Press release said.

In total, TCS paid Rs 11.85 crore in commission and Rs 24.3 lakh in sitting fees to its Non-Executive Directors in FY2025.

The shareholding details as of March 31, 2025, show N Chandrasekaran holding 1,77,056 equity shares, followed by K Krithivasan (11,232), Aarthi Subramanian (5,600), and Keki Mistry (4,150).

Average Salary Hike

Despite the high pay at the top, TCS said it maintained competitive compensation across the organisation. Average salary hikes in India ranged from 4.5% to 7%, with top performers receiving double-digit raises, and global hikes ranging from 1.5% to 6%.

TCS Q4 Results 2025

TCS reported a net profit of Rs 12,224 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter, down 1.68% from the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 64,479 crore, a 5.3% increase compared to the year-ago quarter.