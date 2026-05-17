TCS Gave Salary Hike To CEO K Krithivasan, Who Earned Rs 28 Crore In FY26 Despite Thousands Of Layoffs

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO and MD K Krithivasan got a 6.3% salary hike, earning a total of Rs 28.11 core in financial year 2026. The hike came even as the IT company laid off more than 23,000 employees in the year.

K Krithivasan salary package was ₹26.52 crore in the previous financial year, according to the company's annual report. His salary hike in FY 2026 marks his third consecutive annual pay hike. Krithivasan took charge as CEO on June 1, 2023, and his compensation has risen steadily from ₹25.36 crore in FY24 to ₹26.52 crore in FY25 and now ₹28.1 crore in FY26.

Breakdown Of TCS CEO's Package

Here is the breakdown of the package of TCS CEO and MD K Krithivasan:

Base Salary- ₹1.67 crore

Benefits, Perquisites and Allowances- ₹1.43 crore

Commission- ₹25 crore

CEO's Package 333 Times Median Salary Of Employees

According to TCS' annual report, the package of K Krithivasan was 332.8 times the median salary of TCS employees in FY26.

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