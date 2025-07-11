TCS Hiring 2025: Will IT Giant Cut Jobs Or Slow Down Hiring Because Of AI? Read What Company Said

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has made it clear that it has no plans to reduce hiring in 2025. | Image: Reuters

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has said it won’t cut back on hiring even as artificial intelligence is reshaping the way work gets done across the IT industry. The company believes AI is creating new growth opportunities and changing job roles rather than reducing the need for talent.

"We continue to expect to hire the way we've been hiring," a TCS executive said during the company’s June quarter earnings call.

What Did Company Said?

“The kind of jobs and the roles they will do are different. So we don't expect any reduction in hiring at this point as a result of AI.” TCS explained that while AI is speeding up software development and improving efficiency, it is also creating new opportunities.

"Earlier, all of us heard about robotic process automation, but now with generative AI, you have new avenues to run business process operations," a senior leader said.

The company added that AI, data, cloud, cybersecurity, and digital engineering are all reshaping its offerings.

TCS Q1 Earnings

In the June quarter, TCS reported a 6% increase in net profit to Rs 12,760 crore, boosted by a one-time write-back of income tax paid earlier. The company’s other income rose sharply to Rs 1,660 crore from Rs 962 crore a year ago.

Revenue growth was modest. Rupee revenue increased by 1.3% to Rs 63,437 crore, but in constant currency terms, revenue fell over 3% as the company faced softer demand and the winding down of its BSNL contract.

TCS also said it remains focused on expanding in India, with plans to deepen its work in sovereign cloud, cyber defence, and e-governance projects. "We constantly look at opportunities for M&A. This gives us more access to talent, technology, and clients," the management said.

TCS Headcount And Salary Hike

The company ended the quarter with a total headcount of 613,069 employees, an increase of over 6,000 year-on-year. However, attrition ticked up to 13.8%, which the HR head described as “outside of our comfort level.”

On salary hikes, TCS said it has not yet made a decision. "We have not decided on that front yet, and we will decide during the year," the company clarified, while reiterating that it will honour all job offers made to freshers.