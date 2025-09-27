After Months of Uncertainty, TCS Finally Onboards 600+ Professionals - Here’s What the Company Said

Tata Consultancy Services has finally begun issuing offers letters to over 600 professionals after several months of uncertainty, and distress.

Harpreet Singh Saluja, President of Nascent Information Technology Employees (NITES), said, "TCS has finally started issuing onboarding emails to the majority of the 600 plus professionals who were left waiting in uncertainty for months. Many of these employees had resigned from their previous jobs or relocated based on the commitments made by TCS and were struggling with financial and emotional distress."

Onboarding Allegations On TCS

The delay in onboarding left the future of over 600 employees hanging in the balance after the IT-employees body raised alarm over corporate accountability and employee rights. NITES engaged actively with authorities and TCS management.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Saluja said, "This development is a significant victory for employees. It also shows that when employees stand united and raise their voice through the right forums, justice is possible even against the biggest corporations."

The IT major has initiated onboarding communications, with some candidates receiving joining dates in October. Onboarding will be end after background verification checks are successfully cleared.

"We will keep monitoring the situation to ensure that every single affected professional gets relief and that such practices are not repeated in the future," he said.

The company’s total headcount stood at 613,069 as of June 2025.

TCS this month rolled out annual salary increments for the majority of its employees, with an average increase of 4.5-7 per cent, covering the financial year ending March 2025.The increments come post a five-month delay as the company announces salary hikes in April.