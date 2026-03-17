TCS Introduces Rapid Outcome AI Platform Powered By NVIDIA

TCS Rapid Outcome AI is expected to play a crucial role to run AI applications at scale for sectors such as manufacturing. | Image: X

IT services major Tata Consultancy Service on Tuesday, March 17 introduced a new enterprise platform that'll aid companies to bolsterf from AI experimentation to production deployment powered by NVIDIA.

The Mumbai-headquartered firm led by N Chandrasekaran will leverage analytics, generative AI, computer vision, and agentic and Physical AI blueprints tailored for industry-specific processes.

TCS Rapid Outcome AI is expected to play a crucial role to run AI applications at scale for sectors such as manufacturing, as per the official company release.

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"These applications help automate decisions, increase operational visibility, reduce manual interventions, and improve productivity across enterprise processes and operational environments," according to the official company release.

John Fanelli, Vice President, Enterprise Software, NVIDIA, said, “The combination of TCS Rapid Outcome AI integrated with the full-stack NVIDIA AI platform alongside TCS’ deep industry expertise, enables organizations to accelerate the development and deployment of AI applications that deliver new levels of automation and tangible business outcomes.”

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Amit Kapur, Chief AI and Services Transformation Officer, TCS, said, “TCS Rapid Outcome AI combines our contextual knowledge of industry domains and NVIDIA’s advanced AI infrastructure to drive business outcomes for our customers. The platform delivers operational intelligence and persona-based experience driving AI at scale. We are excited about the scale of impact this creates, and the value we deliver together.”

Persona-Based Enterprise AI

Using NVIDIA NIM microservices, the platform enables persona-based enterprise AI to support enterprise functions such as customer service, IT operations, engineering, and decision support. These AI assistants help employees access enterprise knowledge, troubleshoot issues faster, and improve productivity across enterprise workflows.

Operational Intelligence

The platform uses NVIDIA Metropolis to build vision AI agents that deliver operational intelligence at scale. It supports real-time monitoring across factory floors, warehouses, retail stores, telecom edge infrastructure, and other operational environments, enabling industrial autonomy through Physical AI, by detecting safety violations, identifying quality issues early, and generating actionable alerts.