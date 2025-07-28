TCS Job Cuts: Reddit Users React To TCS Laying Off 12,000 Employees, Blame Artificial Intelligence

The recent layoffs executed by Tata Communications Services (TCS) have sent shockwaves in India's entire IT sector as the largest IT services firm in the country has decided to cut its workforce by 2%.

This has further increased the amount of uncertainty that the IT sector is currently facing.

TCS Layoffs

TCS, India's largest IT services firm announced on Sunday that it intends to sack more than 12,000 employees.

This unprecedented downsizing in the IT sector highlights the challenging market conditions, especially without substantial contracts like Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

Netizens React To TCS Layoffs

While commenting on the dire conditions of the IT services sector job market, several users reacted to a post regarding TCS layoffs on Reddit.

One of the users said, "Job security was the only USP of TCS. Now, why would anyone want to join it?"

Yet another user commented, "No annual increment and now 2% cut... Niiiiiicccceeee..."

In an insightful comment one of the users also said, "I am sorry but AI can replace 75% people like me in Indian WHICH companies. AI has become too smart. I got new people in my team who have technical starting point of how to install software, need to tell even the basics like how to see logs and so on."