TCS Job Cuts: Reddit Users React To TCS Laying Off 12,000 Employees, Blame Artificial Intelligence

Updated 28 July 2025 at 18:20 IST
The recent layoffs executed by Tata Communications Services (TCS) have sent shockwaves in India's entire IT sector as the largest IT services firm in the country has decided to cut its workforce by 2%.
This has further increased the amount of uncertainty that the IT sector is currently facing.
TCS, India's largest IT services firm announced on Sunday that it intends to sack more than 12,000 employees.
This unprecedented downsizing in the IT sector highlights the challenging market conditions, especially without substantial contracts like Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).
While commenting on the dire conditions of the IT services sector job market, several users reacted to a post regarding TCS layoffs on Reddit.
One of the users said, "Job security was the only USP of TCS. Now, why would anyone want to join it?"
Yet another user commented, "No annual increment and now 2% cut... Niiiiiicccceeee..."
In an insightful comment one of the users also said, "I am sorry but AI can replace 75% people like me in Indian WHICH companies. AI has become too smart. I got new people in my team who have technical starting point of how to install software, need to tell even the basics like how to see logs and so on."
The user further added that it is just a matter of days until all these tools sort out the governance and security side to things to embedded in Enterprise stack to the comfort CIOs.
Published 28 July 2025 at 18:20 IST