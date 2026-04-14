The ongoing investigation at the TCS Nashik facility has sent shockwaves through the Indian IT sector. What began as a single complaint has escalated into a wide-ranging probe involving undercover police operations, multiple arrests, and a high-level corporate overhaul of grievance mechanisms.

How the Incident Came to Light

The case first gained public attention in late March 2026, when a female employee filed a complaint at the Deolali Camp police station. This initial report triggered a domino effect, leading a total of eight women and one male employee to come forward with allegations of sexual harassment, stalking, and mental pressure.

Reports suggest that the misconduct spanned several years (2022–2026), with victims alleging inappropriate physical contact, obscene remarks, and in some instances, coercion related to religious practices.

To verify the "notorious acts" reported in early February, the Nashik City Police executed a 40-day undercover operation. Six female police officers were embedded within the BPO office starting mid-February to monitor the suspects' behavior. Following the corroboration of these complaints, the police formed a Special Investigation Team. So far, eight individuals have been named in the FIRs, including team leaders and the facility's HR manager, Nida Khan, who is accused of failing to act on repeated internal emails from the victims.

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Tata Sons Steps In

On April 12, TCS officially confirmed the suspension of the accused employees. A TCS spokesperson stated, “TCS has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form. We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and well-being of our employees at the workplace. As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action. The employees being investigated have been suspended pending an enquiry. We are cooperating with the local law enforcement authorities, and any further action will be based on the conclusion of this investigation.”

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, personally addressed the gravity of the situation on April 13, calling the allegations "anguishing." He announced that Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer at TCS, would lead the internal investigation.

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Statement by N. Chandrasekaran:

"The complaints and allegations emerging from the Nashik branch of Tata Consultancy Services have been gravely concerning and anguishing. This incident is being treated with the utmost seriousness. Action has already been initiated against the accused employees, and the company is extending its full cooperation to the ongoing investigations. The Tata Group maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct by its employees. A thorough investigation is underway to establish the facts and identify all individuals responsible for this situation. Ms Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer at TCS, will lead this investigation. Appropriate and stringent action will be taken against those found guilty. Any necessary process improvements or corrective measures will be promptly implemented and strictly enforced."

NITES Moves the Labour Ministry

Dissatisfied with just an internal probe, the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) approached the Ministry of Labour and Employment on April 13. In a letter to Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the union demanded a thorough, time-bound audit of Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) compliance at TCS establishments nationwide.

NITES has specifically urged the government to:

Conduct a detailed review of all sexual harassment complaints (resolved or pending) over the past several years.

Evaluate the accountability of the HR department and senior leadership in maintaining a safe environment.

Determine if employees were discouraged from reporting incidents or faced retaliation.