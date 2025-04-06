TCS Q4 Results On April 10: Will The IT Giant Announce A Final Dividend for FY25?

Updated April 6th 2025, 11:44 IST
India’s biggest IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to announce its earnings for the fourth quarter and full financial year ended March 31, 2025. As the Q4 earnings season kicks off next week, TCS will be among the first major firms to declare its results.
The company has also hinted at the possibility of recommending a final dividend, adding to investor anticipation.
TCS Q4 FY25 Results: Date and Time
In an exchange filing dated March 28, 2025, TCS informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for Thursday, April 10, 2025. At this meeting, the board will:
“…approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the financial year ending March 31, 2025; approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries under Ind AS for the financial year ending March 31, 2025…”
The results are expected to be announced post-market hours, similar to the company’s previous announcement.
TCS Q4 Results 2025 dividend announcement
TCS also mentioned that the board may recommend a final dividend for FY25 during the April 10 meeting. The proposed dividend, if approved, will be placed before shareholders at the upcoming 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM).
“…recommend a final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting,” the regulatory filing read.
TCS Q3 FY25 Results
In the previous quarter (Q3 FY25), TCS posted strong financials:
Net Profit: Rs 12,380 crore, up 12% YoY
Revenue: Rs 63,973 crore, a 5.6% increase from Rs 60,583 crore in Q3 FY24
Operating Margin: 24.5%, down 50 basis points YoY, but up 40 bps sequentially
Expenses: Grew 6.33% to ₹48,550 crore from Rs 45,658 crore in Q3 FY24
TCS Dividend History
TCS has rewarded its shareholders with generous dividends over the past two years.
In 2025, the company declared:
Special Dividend: Rs 66 per share
Interim Dividend: Rs 10 per share (announced in January 2025)
In 2024, TCS announced dividends four times:
Rs 18 in January
Rs 28 in May
Rs 10 each in July and October
As the earnings season kicks off, all eyes will be on TCS this Thursday, not just for its Q4 numbers but also for a potential final dividend that could further sweeten the deal for its shareholders.
