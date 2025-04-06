TCS Q4 Results On April 10: Will The IT Giant Announce A Final Dividend for FY25?

India’s biggest IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to announce its earnings for the fourth quarter and full financial year ended March 31, 2025. As the Q4 earnings season kicks off next week, TCS will be among the first major firms to declare its results.



The company has also hinted at the possibility of recommending a final dividend, adding to investor anticipation.



TCS Q4 FY25 Results: Date and Time

In an exchange filing dated March 28, 2025, TCS informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for Thursday, April 10, 2025. At this meeting, the board will:



“…approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the financial year ending March 31, 2025; approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries under Ind AS for the financial year ending March 31, 2025…”



The results are expected to be announced post-market hours, similar to the company’s previous announcement.



TCS Q4 Results 2025 dividend announcement

TCS also mentioned that the board may recommend a final dividend for FY25 during the April 10 meeting. The proposed dividend, if approved, will be placed before shareholders at the upcoming 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM).



“…recommend a final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting,” the regulatory filing read.



TCS Q3 FY25 Results

In the previous quarter (Q3 FY25), TCS posted strong financials:

Net Profit: Rs 12,380 crore, up 12% YoY

Revenue: Rs 63,973 crore, a 5.6% increase from Rs 60,583 crore in Q3 FY24

Operating Margin: 24.5%, down 50 basis points YoY, but up 40 bps sequentially

Expenses: Grew 6.33% to ₹48,550 crore from Rs 45,658 crore in Q3 FY24