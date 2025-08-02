TCS Skips Key Labour Ministry Meet on Onboarding Delays, Layoffs Of 12000 Employees

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country’s biggest IT company, did not show up for a key meeting held by the Chief Labour Commissioner on August 1. The meeting was called after a complaint by the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), which raised concerns about delays in onboarding over 600 experienced hires and the reported layoff of nearly 12,000 staff.

While a representative from NITES was present at the meeting in New Delhi, no official from TCS turned up, despite a formal notice issued by the CLC office. Instead, the company sent a written reply via email, attributing the delays to “prevailing global market conditions” and reaffirming its intention to honour all offer letters. The IT major also maintained that such deferments are not uncommon in the industry and questioned the legal standing of NITES in intervening on the matter.

NITES, however, submitted detailed representations during the meeting, highlighting the prolonged uncertainty faced by hundreds of professionals left in the lurch.

“TCS’s absence at the meeting is deeply concerning. The livelihoods and dignity of experienced professionals cannot be brushed aside,” said Harpreet Singh Saluja, President of NITES and a practising advocate at the Bombay High Court.

Among its key demands, the employee body has called for:

A clear, time-bound commitment to onboarding,

Compensation for the delay period,

Mental health and relocation support for affected candidates, and

A platform for direct dialogue between the company and the impacted individuals.

The union also flagged rising complaints of forced resignations, revoked offers, and alleged violations of labour laws. In an effort to protect the identities of affected individuals, NITES chose not to submit physical documents at the meeting but has confidentially shared all relevant evidence with the CLC via email.

A statement issued by Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner Tej Bahadur confirmed that while TCS did not participate in person, its response was taken on record. The Commissioner also acknowledged NITES’ request for another opportunity to resolve the issue through dialogue and said further proceedings would be scheduled if required.