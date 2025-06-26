Tech Layoffs Wave Continues! Intel, Microsoft, And Others Slash More Than 63,000 Jobs In 2025

Tech Layoffs: So far this year, more than 63,000 tech workers have been laid off. | Image: iStock

Tech Layoffs 2025: The US tech industry is facing another round of widespread job cuts in 2025 as major companies restructure and cut costs.

From Intel and Microsoft to Bumble and Meta, thousands of employees are being laid off as part of broader efforts to streamline operations and boost profitability.

Intel Begins Layoffs Under New CEO

Intel has started laying off employees under the leadership of its new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan. The company filed a notice under California’s WARN Act stating that 107 employees will be let go starting July 15. This is the first public sign of a larger strategy aimed at making Intel leaner and more efficient.

In addition to these cuts, reports suggest Intel may reduce up to 20% of its factory workforce, shut down its automotive unit, and outsource marketing to Accenture. In May 2025 alone, the company cut 6,000 jobs, showing the scale of the ongoing restructuring.

Microsoft Prepares for Major Xbox Layoffs

Microsoft is reportedly planning another major round of layoffs, this time in its Xbox division. Bloomberg reported that managers within Xbox are bracing for significant reductions next week, as part of a broader restructuring drive. These cuts would be the fourth for Xbox since 2023, following the closure of multiple game studios.

Microsoft is under pressure to improve margins following its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. In recent weeks, Microsoft has already laid off over 300 employees, adding to the 6,000 roles cut in May. The company is also offering voluntary buyouts across its US divisions as it aims to complete the changes before the financial year ends on June 30.

Bumble to Cut 30% of Workforce

Bumble has announced that it will lay off about 240 employees, representing 30% of its global workforce. The dating platform said in a filing that its board approved the layoffs as part of efforts to realign its structure and better execute its strategy.

The company expects to save $40 million annually through these cuts and plans to reinvest that money into product and technology development. Bumble said the decision was difficult and expressed gratitude to the affected employees, while adding that it is focused on strengthening its core business and preparing for future growth.

2025 Sees Over 63,000 Tech Layoffs So Far

According to data from Layoffs.fyi, more than 63,000 tech workers have been laid off in 2025 across 147 companies. Hewlett-Packard Enterprise is planning to cut 2,500 jobs over the next 18 months, Meta recently laid off over 100 employees from its AR-focused Reality Labs, and Google has cut 200 roles in its sales and partnerships team while offering buyouts to other staff.