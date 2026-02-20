Updated 20 February 2026 at 12:30 IST
Tech Mahindra and NVIDIA Launch Hindi-First AI Tool for Science and Tech Learning
Tech Mahindra has partnered with NVIDIA to launch a Hindi-first AI model focused on STEM education. The initiative aims to improve access to science and technology learning for non-English-speaking students across India.
Tech Mahindra has partnered with NVIDIA to launch a Hindi-first artificial intelligence model aimed at expanding access to STEM education in India, the companies announced.
The AI model enables students to engage with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) content in Hindi, addressing language barriers that often limit participation in technology-led learning. The platform allows users to ask questions, seek explanations, and understand academic concepts in their preferred language.
India-specific Datasets and AI Infrastructure
According to the companies, the model has been trained on India-relevant academic and contextual datasets, allowing it to provide locally aligned explanations and learning support. It is designed to assist students across schools, higher-education institutions, skill-development centres and digital learning platforms. John Fanelli, Vice President, Enterprise Software, NVIDIA, said, "The global push for sovereign AI is accelerating demand for foundation models tailored to local languages and cultural contexts. By leveraging NVIDIA AI Enterprise, Tech Mahindra delivers the production-ready performance, reliability, and scale required to power Project Indus."
The collaboration combines Tech Mahindra’s capabilities in digital engineering and education solutions with NVIDIA’s AI computing platforms. The companies said the initiative aligns with India’s broader efforts to promote AI adoption, digital inclusion and future-ready skills.
Further details on deployment timelines and institutional partnerships are expected to be shared at a later stage.
Published On: 20 February 2026 at 12:30 IST