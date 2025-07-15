Tejas Networks Share Price Crashes 10% After Q1 Results, Hits 52-Week Low — Here’s What You Need to Know

In the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company had posted a profit of Rs 77.48 crore.



The company’s consolidated revenue for Q1 FY26 dropped 87% to ₹201.98 crore, compared to Rs 1,562.8 crore in the same period last year.



Tejas Networks Share Price Today

The steep fall in earnings triggered a sell-off in the market. On the BSE, Tejas Networks shares opened at Rs 679.95, touched a low of Rs 629.65, and were trading at Rs 659.50 at 12:28 PM—down 38.80 or 5.55%.



Similarly, on the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 645.00, slipped to a low of Rs 627.45, and was trading at Rs 660.60 at 12:29 PM—down 37.80 or 5.41%. The stock also hit a new 52-week low during intraday trading.



Delayed Purchase Orders Hurt Revenue

In a statement, Arnob Roy, COO of Tejas Networks, explained the reasons behind the revenue slump:

“We won orders for our routers for Bharatnet Phase 3 and optical equipment from private operators in India. Our shortfall in revenue was due to delays in the receipt of a few purchase orders, including the expansion order from BSNL.”



Despite the poor Q1 performance, the company remains optimistic. Sumit Dhingra, CFO, said: “We ended the quarter with an order book of ₹1,241 crore, representing a q-o-q growth of 22 per cent. With the award of the expansion order of 18,685 sites of BSNL 4G to TCS, we expect to receive the corresponding PO for supply of RAN equipment worth ₹1,526 crore.”



Tejas Share Price History: A Sharp Turnaround