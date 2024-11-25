Telangana's U-Turn: First Accepts Rs 100 Cr Adani Donation, Now Says Don't Need

Over a month after they welcomed the Rs 100 crore donation from Adani Group, The Telangana government, on Monday announced that it will not be seeking transfer of funds in light of the 'present circumstances'. In a statement, Jayesh Ranjan, special chief secretary to the Government of Telangana said that the Chief Minister of Telangana has instructed 'not to seek transfer of funds in view of the present circumstances'.

Adani Group's Rs 100 crore donation: What Telangana Government said

"We are thankful to you for committing Rs 100 crore to Young India Skills University on behalf of your Foundation vide your letter dated 18.10.2024. We have so far not asked any of the donors for a physical transfer of funds since the University has not received the IT exemption under section 80G. Though this exemption order has now come recently, I have been instructed by Hon'ble Chief Minister not to seek transfer of funds in view of the present circumstances and arising controversies," Ranjan said in a letter dated November 24.

In a post on October 18, Telangana CMO had said - "A delegation from Adani Foundation, led by Chairperson of Adani Group, Mr @gautam_adani, met with Hon’ble Chief Minister @revanth_anumula garu to handover a donation cheque of Rs 100 crore towards the establishment of Young India Skills University. Mr Adani also promised continued support for the initiatives of Telangana state government for skills development and empowerment of youth." The office also posted a photograph of CM Revanth Reddy accepting the cheque from Gautam Adani.

Adani Group-US Court case in a nutshell