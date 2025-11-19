Tenneco Clean Air Share Price Lists at 27% Premium on D-Street — All You Need to Know

Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd delivered a bumper listing on Wednesday, debuting at over a 27% premium against its IPO issue price, reflecting strong investor appetite for the automotive components manufacturer.



Tenneco Clean Air Share Price Today

Shares of Tenneco Clean Air India opened at ₹505 on the NSE, a premium of 27.2% over the IPO’s upper band of ₹397 per share. On the BSE, the stock debuted at ₹498, marking a 25.44% premium. Following the listing, the company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹20,099.49 crore.



The IPO, valued at ₹3,600 crore, was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) comprising 9.07 crore shares. The issue was open for bidding between November 12–14 and witnessed overwhelming demand, with subscription reaching 59 times across investor categories. The allotment was finalised on November 17, and shares were listed on both the BSE and NSE on November 19.



Tenneco Clean Air GMP Today

Ahead of the listing, the grey market premium (GMP) for Tenneco Clean Air stood at ₹104, as of November 19, 2025, 8:59 AM. Based on this GMP, the stock’s expected listing price was ₹501, implying a potential 26.20% listing gain—closely in line with today’s actual debut.



JM Financial Ltd served as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd acted as the registrar.



About Tenneco Clean Air India

Incorporated in 2018, Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd is a subsidiary of Tenneco Inc., USA, a global leader in clean air and powertrain solutions. The company focuses on emission control technologies for light and commercial vehicles, supporting automakers in meeting stringent norms such as Bharat Stage VI.



Its product portfolio includes catalytic converters, diesel particulate filters (DPFs), mufflers, and exhaust pipes, all essential for reducing vehicular emissions and ensuring regulatory compliance.