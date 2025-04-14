Tesla India Plans: Ultra-Premium E-SUV Model X To Make India Entry?

In Its bid to cater to a broader spectrum of customers in the Indian market, Tesla Inc. is reportedly considering the rollout of the Model X, according to sources familiar with the company’s plans. The ultra-premium electric Sports Utility Vehicle (e-SUV) is expected to be imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) from Tesla’s Fremont facility in the United States.

If introduced, the Model X would join the already anticipated Model 3 (Rs 55-60 lakh) and Model Y (Rs 65-70 lakh), reinforcing Tesla’s commitment to a more diversified product lineup in India. The e-SUV — which offers flexible seating configurations for five, six, or seven passengers — is estimated to be priced between Rs 85 lakh and Rs 1.75 crore, inclusive of import duties.

All about Tesla Model X

Known for its cutting-edge features and iconic falcon-wing doors, the Model X is likely to resonate with India’s growing luxury EV audience. If launched, the model will compete with other e-SUVs in India such as BMW iX, Porsche Cayenne Coupe and Audi RS e-tron GT.

“A wider section of Tesla buyers are keen to buy this model, prompting the company to introduce it here,” revealed a source who requested anonymity.

It may be recalled that Tesla had earlier discontinued production of the right-hand-drive (RHD) version of the Model X. “However, the company may resume manufacturing the RHD variant to cater to the Indian market," the source added.

However, the source clarified that plans are still at the discussion stage and no final decision has been made.

An emailed questionnaire sent to Tesla’s global spokesperson remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

Shake-Up in Premium EV Segment?

Industry analysts reckon that Tesla's potential introduction of premium models like the Model X is poised to intensify competition in India's luxury EV segment, currently dominated by brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi.

“Model X completes the Tesla range as it’s an optimum combination of luxury and performance. It will help Tesla position itself as a luxury brand in India. This is of paramount importance, as Tesla is likely to prioritize premium clientele in the first phase before expanding its focus to the upper-middle segment,” said Puneet Gupta, Director, S&P Global Mobility.

Showroom Set up amidst Model 3 and Y rollout

In preparation for its entry, Tesla has secured showroom spaces in New Delhi's Aerocity and Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), each spanning approximately 5,000 square feet. These prime locations are intended to showcase Tesla's imported EV lineup and serve as hubs for customer engagement (Reuters).

It was reported earlier that Tesla has initiated the homologation process for the Model 3 and Model Y in India, a critical step to ensure compliance with the country's safety and emission standards. The rollout of these models is anticipated in the second half of 2025.

Policy Discussions Continue Over EV Import Tariffs