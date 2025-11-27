Tesla Opens First Full-Service Centre in Gurugram, Boosting India EV Expansion

Tesla India announces the opening of its first Tesla Centre in Gurugram on Thursday, marking a major step in its plan to expand electric mobility in the country. The Model Y, priced from INR 59,89,000, is available for order with home charging support. The company says the vehicle has earned top global safety ratings and remains one of the most purchased cars around the world. Deliveries for new orders are set to be completed within the year.

The new centre at Orchid Business Park will offer retail, after-sales service, delivery and charging, all from one location.

Inaugurating the new Tesla centre, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the opening of the Tesla Center is a proud moment for Gurugram and signals a new milestone for the city's development. He also noted that Haryana is becoming a major hub for investors, contributing 3.6 per cent to India's GDP and showing strong growth in exports, rising from Rs 70,000 crore earlier to Rs 2,75,000 crore in 2025.

The CM stated that the state offers strong connectivity through road and air routes and has benefited from projects such as the KMP global corridor. He added that Haryana is emerging as a center for mobile and automobile manufacturing, along with major production in agri-vehicles and two-wheelers. He highlighted the presence of 12 lakh small industries, a new MSME department and reduced red-tape through the removal of outdated laws.

Saini said that Haryana is also preparing for future technologies by building an AI hub in Gurugram and creating a Department of Future to adopt deep-tech systems. A Rs 2,000-crore fund is planned to support start-ups, while an integrated manufacturing sector is being developed in Hisar.

The Haryana Chief Minister hopes Tesla will bring further growth to the state and assures the company full support. He also hopes Tesla will set up allied units in Haryana. Sharad Agarwal, General Manager of Tesla India, said in a statement that the company aims to support India's shift toward clean energy by building a setup that fits easily into people's daily lives. He says the Gurugram center brings together an experience space, test drives with Model Y, V4 Superchargers and after-sales care under one roof. He adds that Tesla's charging network will expand quickly to make electric driving simple for users.

The centre is designed for rising EV demand in northern India. Visitors can learn about new technologies, charge their vehicles, and see Optimus Gen 2, which is also displayed in Mumbai and Delhi. Tesla says the display of robotics highlights the company's progress in AI and automation.

