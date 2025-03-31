Tesla To Home Deliver First 1000 Cars In India: Details

Model 3 and Model Y likely among the first models to reach Indian buyers | Image: Repuiblic

Tesla Inc., which is set to enter the Indian market by July-August this year, is expected to deliver 1,000 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) directly to customers in the first phase of its rollout.

According to sources who requested anonymity, deliveries are expected to begin in the coming months, with the Model 3 and Model Y likely among the first models to reach Indian buyers.

“The initial batch of BEVs will be imported as completely built units (CBUs) from the company’s Germany facility, allowing Tesla to assess market demand before committing to large-scale local manufacturing. Even as the company establishes its experience centers, around 1,000 units will be delivered directly to the first batch of buyers,” revealed a source familiar with the company's plans.

Recently, Republic Business reported that Tesla will import and sell 10,000 units across major Indian cities in the first phase, spanning six months to a year. The company is also open to increasing its allocations to India if the government permits further reductions in duty rates.

“The initial dispatch of 1,000 units will serve as a crucial test for Tesla's long-term ambitions in the country and could pave the way for a more extensive expansion in the coming years,” the source added.

Another source Republic Business spoke to revealed that the initial set of 1,000 Tesla customers is expected to comprise environmentally conscious and prominent individuals from various walks of life. “Some will be startup founders; others will be renowned billionaires or celebrities. They have long aspired to own a Tesla and have been in talks with the American carmaker for the earliest possible delivery.”

An emailed query sent to Tesla's global spokesperson remained unanswered at the time of publication.

“Given Tesla's swift entry into India, an online sales and delivery model may be the initial approach. However, the Indian market has traditionally favored dealer networks for their ability to provide personalized services. A unique approach may be required for success here," stated Puneet Gupta, Director, S&P Global Mobility.

Industry experts believe Tesla’s direct-to-home delivery model offers convenience and a seamless purchase experience, a strategy that has proven successful for the company globally.

As Avik Chattopadhyay, Co-Founder of Expereal, puts it, “Tesla can definitely send vehicles directly to their customers. That will be the direct approach of the brand. The experience zones they are building in Mumbai and Delhi will allow prospects and fans to spend time with the vehicles before booking one. This is the post-modern way of selling any consumer durable, as long as you are not targeting very large numbers. However, a strong service setup is a must.”