Tesla’s ‘Coming Soon’ Teaser Out Ahead of Expected India Launch Next Week

New Delhi: Tesla is all set to make its formal debut in the Indian market with the opening of its first showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex on July 15. The electric vehicle giant has been teasing its entry into the country with a "coming soon" post on its newly created X handle. Elon Musk owned Tesla's teaser has generated a big buzz among fans and buyers.

The Mumbai showroom, dubbed the ‘Tesla Experience Centre’, will offer customers a unique experience, allowing them to compare model options, check prices, and configure orders. As per reports, initially, the showroom will be open to VIPs and business partners, with general public access expected to follow the week after. The visitors will be able to explore Tesla's popular Model Y SUVs, which are expected to be the first vehicles to make their debut in India.

Deliveries To Begin In Late August

According to reports, Tesla is expected to begin deliveries of its Model Y SUVs by late August. The company has already imported a batch of vehicles from its Shanghai factory, and commercial records indicate that six Model Y SUVs, including five priced around Rs 27.90 lakh each and one long-range variant at Rs 39.50 lakh, have arrived in India. However, due to the country's steep import duty of around 70% on fully-built cars under $40,000, the final price for Indian customers is expected to be higher than the car's US cost.

Tesla's entry into India is part of the company's strategy to expand into newer markets amid declining sales elsewhere and underused capacity at its global factories. The company has been ramping up hiring in India, recruiting store managers, service staff, and sales executives. It is also reportedly looking to hire supply chain engineers and vehicle operators as part of its expansion plans, possibly linked to future ambitions around autopilot technology.

Pricing, Sales Strategy And Showroom

The Model Y's pricing in India will be a crucial test case for the brand's popularity in the country. As per reports, with a starting price of around $56,000, including import duties and surcharges, the vehicle will be positioned as a premium offering. Tesla's sales strategy will focus on attracting early adopters and tech-savvy consumers who are willing to pay a premium for the brand's electric vehicles.