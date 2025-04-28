Tesla’s India Entry: When Will Tesla Cars Finally Hit Indian Roads?

Tesla’s potential expansion into India comes after years of dialogue with the Indian government | Image: Tesla India

The wait may finally be over. After years of speculation and stop-start discussions, Tesla’s much-anticipated debut in India seems imminent. The Elon Musk-led company is now poised to enter the Indian market, with its first cars expected to arrive by the third or fourth quarter of the financial year 2025–26, as per industry insiders.

Here’s a closer look at the timeline of Tesla’s long road to India — and what lies ahead for Indian consumers:

2016: Elon Musk first hinted at Tesla's plans for India, responding to a Twitter query by saying Tesla could launch as early as 2017. While it generated tremendous buzz around the company’s foray into India, regulatory challenges, steep import duties, and inadequate EV infrastructure became major stumbling blocks.

2021: Tesla registered Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd in Bengaluru, signaling renewed intent. Several states pitched for Tesla’s manufacturing plant, but real progress remained elusive.

2022: Discussions between Tesla and the Indian government hit a stalemate. While Tesla requested a reduction in import taxes to test demand with imported vehicles, India maintained its insistence on local manufacturing commitments.

2023: Some behind-the-scenes discussions were speculated to have taken place. Reports emerged that Tesla was evaluating locations for a potential factory and developing an affordable EV tailored to Indian needs.

2024: Tesla was expected to benefit from a new policy offering lower duties to automakers investing in India. Around that time, the company was believed to be close to finalizing land for its Indian facility, with Gujarat and Maharashtra emerging as frontrunners.

2025: Amidst speculation that Tesla is setting up showrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, the company is also preparing to introduce models like the Model 3 and Model Y via imports.

Where Things Stand Now

After nearly a decade of waiting, Tesla is finally gearing up to enter India, with the first vehicles expected on Indian roads by the end of 2025. The countdown has truly begun.

Industry insiders suggest that Tesla could launch imported vehicles as early as late 2025, with domestic production expected to follow by 2026 or 2027.

What Indian Buyers Can Expect