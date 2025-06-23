Thane Housing Boost: MHADA Slashes Prices of 6,200+ PMAY Flats, First-Served Basis

In a significant relief for homebuyers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Konkan Board of MHADA has announced the sale of 6,248 affordable houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Urban).

The announcement was made by MHADA Vice Chairman and CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal (IAS).

The Chief Officer of the Konkan Board, Revati Gaikwad has also urged eligible citizens to take advantage of this scheme, highlighting that there is no deadline, and the sale will continue until all units are booked.

PMAY-Urban: Details

These houses are located in the area called Shirgaon and Khoni in the Thane district and they will be sold on a 'first come, first served' basis. This move is specifically a good opportunity for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

Additionally, the revised price has brought both an increase and a decrease in the rates depending on the location.

Prices

The cost of as many as 5,236 houses in Shirgaon has been increased by Rs 1.43 lakh each, bringing the new price to Rs 19.28 lakh.

Additionally, 1,012 houses in Khoni have seen a price reduction of Rs 1.01 lakh, making them available at Rs 19.11 lakh.

What Is The Eligibility Criteria?

Among those who are eligible to buy these houses are the following:

* EWS (Economically Weaker Section) - With an annual incomer of up to Rs 6 lakh

* LIG (Low Income Group) - With an annual income between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9 lakh

* MIG (Middle Income Group) - With an annual income of Rs 9 lakh to Rs 12 lakh