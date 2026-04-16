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The Indiana Jones Of Emerging Markets: Mark Mobius Passes Away At 89

Mark Mobius, an ace investor and and a visionary in identifying and investing in developing economies such as India, passed away at the age of 89 on April 15, This news was circulated via a post on his LinkedIn page, attributed to his spokeswoman, Kylie Wong.

Nitin Waghela
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Mark Mobius, who was considered a pioneer for investing in emerging markets, dies at 89 on Wednesday, April 15.
Mark Mobius, who was considered a pioneer for investing in emerging markets, dies at 89 on Wednesday, April 15. | Image: X

Mark Mobius, an ace investor and and a visionary in identifying and investing in developing economies such as India, passed away at the age of 89 on April 15, This news was circulated via a  post on his LinkedIn page, attributed to his spokeswoman, Kylie Wong.

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Nitin Waghela
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