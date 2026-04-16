The Indiana Jones Of Emerging Markets: Mark Mobius Passes Away At 89
Mark Mobius, an ace investor and and a visionary in identifying and investing in developing economies such as India, passed away at the age of 89 on April 15, This news was circulated via a post on his LinkedIn page, attributed to his spokeswoman, Kylie Wong.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
Mark Mobius, an ace investor and and a visionary in identifying and investing in developing economies such as India, passed away at the age of 89 on April 15, This news was circulated via a post on his LinkedIn page, attributed to his spokeswoman, Kylie Wong.