Updated 31 March 2026 at 10:57 IST The IPO Bloodbath: Why 66% of New Stocks are Crashing and How to Protect Your Savings The easy money era of Indian IPOs has come to a halt in 2026. Data reveals a staggering 66% of new listings are trading well below their issue prices, leaving retail investors trapped in bleeding portfolios. From overvaluation to the impact of the regional war, we break down why the bubble burst and how you can shield your savings.