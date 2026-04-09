The Morning After the Oracle Email: What Are Your Legal Rights?

After ensuing a global layoff, which led to 30,000 employees being served their pink slip, including 12,000 in India, Oracle's severance package regained the spotlight.

In the after-math of the California-headquartered tech major's restructuring push, instances of severance either being withdrawn or amounting to a month topped up with one week per year of service came to light.

The company sent layoffs email on March 31 informing Oracle employees that their role has been terminated, effective immediately.

Nishith Upadhyaya, Executive Director at SHRM India, sheds light on employee rights each member of the workforce should know about.

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When Should A Company Notify Employee Before Firing?

The number of days a company must provide in advance typically depends on the employment contract and applicable labour laws.

In many cases, organisations either ask employees to serve a notice period commonly between 30 to 90 days or offer pay in lieu of notice, where the employee is compensated without being required to work.

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If Laid Off, Do You Need To Attend Office?

Whether an employee needs to attend the office during this period depends on the company’s direction. They may be asked to continue working, placed on garden leave, or relieved immediately with notice pay. This is usually clarified in the separation communication shared by the organisation.

How Will The Severance Package Be Calculated?

Severance is not uniform across all employees and is usually determined by factors such as tenure, role, and company policy.

This is why it can vary even within the same organisation. In certain cases governed by labour laws, such as for “workmen” under the Industrial Disputes Act in India, severance may follow a statutory formula like 15 days’ average pay for each completed year of service.

What Happens To Earned Leave, Bonus, & Variable Pay?

Specific components like earned leave, bonus, variable pay, and ESOPs are handled based on company policy and contractual terms.

Earned leave is typically encashed, while bonuses may be paid on a pro-rata basis depending on eligibility and timing. Variable pay depends on performance cycles and policy conditions. ESOPs are governed by grant agreements, where vested options may be exercisable within a defined period after exit, while unvested options are usually forfeited.

What Should Employees Check Before Signing Severance Pacts?