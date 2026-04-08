The New Business Of Life: Where Journeys Take The Wheel

In a space where most interviews feel structured and predictable, ‘The New Business of Life’ brings something different to the table; or rather, takes the table out of the equation entirely.

Created as a collaboration between Mercedes-Benz India and Republic Media Network, the show shifts conversations out of the studios and into a moving car. At the centre of it is Arnab Goswami, Editor-In-Chief of Republic Media Network, but in a way audiences haven’t seen before.

This time, he’s not behind a desk, he’s behind the wheels.

A Different Kind Of Conversation

The format is simple but effective. Arnab drives, the guest rides along, and the conversation unfolds naturally. There’s no fixed structure, no interruptions, just a free-flowing exchange that feels more real and less staged.

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The setting plays a big role here. Inside the all-electric Mercedes EQS, the environment is calm, private, and distraction-free. It allows guests to open up in a way that traditional formats don’t always manage.

And in that process, you also see a different side of Arnab; more curious, more conversational, and more willing to explore than assert.

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Stories That Go Beyond Success

What really drives the show is the kind of people it brings together. The lineup cuts across industries, but there’s one common thread; each guest has built their own path.

The series has already featured:

Ricky Kej , speaking about purpose and global impact through music

, speaking about purpose and global impact through music Aman Gupta , sharing his take on building a brand in today’s India

, sharing his take on building a brand in today’s India Rahul Singh , discussing innovation in India’s growing drone ecosystem

, discussing innovation in India’s growing drone ecosystem Vikrant Massey , opening up about his journey in cinema

, opening up about his journey in cinema Kunal Kapur , reflecting on food, culture, and storytelling

These aren’t just success stories. The conversations dig into the struggles, the turning points, and the mindset that helped shape each journey.

What Is The “New Business Of Life”?

The idea behind the show is straightforward; success today isn’t just about work. It’s about how you think, how you adapt, and what drives you beyond professional milestones.

Each episode tries to answer one core question: what does the “business of life” really mean today?

For some, it’s about balance. For others, it’s about risk, reinvention, or simply staying relevant in a fast-changing world.

A Collaboration That Feels Natural

What also works well is how Mercedes-Benz India fits into the show. The Mercedes EQS is part of the experience, not a distraction from it.

At the same time, Republic World extends these conversations to a wider audience, adding context and depth beyond the video format.

What Lies Ahead

With five episodes already out, The New Business of Life is building a strong mix of voices and perspectives. And as the series continues, it will bring in even more stories that reflect how success is being redefined today.