Who Is P.B. Balaji, The Tata Exec Now Heading Jaguar Land Rover Worldwide

In a major leadership development, P.B. Balaji, Group Chief Financial Officer at Tata Motors, has been named the next Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). With this appointment, he becomes the first Indian to lead the iconic British luxury carmaker since its acquisition by the Tata Group in 2008.

Balaji is slated to take over the reins on November 17, succeeding Adrian Mardell, who will step down after spending 35 years at JLR, including the last three as CEO. The decision was finalised at a board meeting held on August 4.

A career with global breadth

Tata Motors describes Balaji as a seasoned business leader with extensive international experience. After earning a degree in mechanical engineering from IIT Madras and completing his management education at IIM Calcutta, he began his career with Unilever in 1995. Over the years, he held senior leadership roles across Singapore, the UK, and Switzerland, gaining a global perspective on operations and finance.



Before joining Tata Motors in 2017, Balaji served as CFO of Hindustan Unilever, where he played a key role in driving efficiency and fiscal discipline. At Tata Motors, he has been instrumental in its financial turnaround—focusing on cost control, improved capital allocation, and structural reforms. He also holds board positions in several key Tata Group ventures, including Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, Air India, and Titan.

Helming JLR at a critical juncture

Balaji steps into the role at a pivotal moment for JLR. The company has committed to making Jaguar a fully electric brand by 2026, with plans to electrify its entire product range by 2030. However, the road ahead presents challenges.



The company has recently experienced a 15% drop in quarterly sales, delays in product launches, and mounting cost pressures. The highly anticipated electric Range Rover, initially expected in 2025, has now been pushed to 2026.

A strategic leadership call