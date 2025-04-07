These Listed Startups Crashed Too As Markets Bled Today

Just like large- and mid-cap companies, India’s unicorns had a rough day on the Street. As global markets reeled under pressure, publicly listed unicorns saw their stock prices tumble, wiping out thousands of crores in market value.

For context, unicorns are privately held startups valued at over $1 billion. Once these companies go public and are traded on stock exchanges, they’re referred to as listed unicorns.

On Monday, the Sensex sank more than 2,226 points at its lowest, while the Nifty dropped over 742 points, mirroring a global sell-off sparked by fears of a full-blown trade war following tariff moves by US President Donald Trump .

While no sector was spared, high-growth tech firms—especially those with lofty valuations and limited profitability—were hit particularly hard.

Here’s how five closely tracked listed unicorns fared:

Paytm (One97 Communications): The stock slipped 3.0%, continuing its volatile streak as investors remained cautious about its road to profitability. It closed at ₹791.90.

Zomato: Shares fell 0.43%, with concerns around rising costs and slowing user growth weighing on sentiment. It ended the day at ₹209.75.

Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce): The beauty and fashion platform’s stock declined 1.89%, amid softening consumer demand and narrowing margins. It closed at ₹173.50.

PolicyBazaar (PB Fintech): Shares dropped 2.34%, with investor concerns around regulatory challenges and long-term profitability. It closed at ₹1,468.75.

Ola Electric: The stock fell 3.07%, as the company faced scrutiny over after-sales service and operational headwinds. It ended at ₹50.83.