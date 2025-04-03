Big Jolt: Donald Trump Slaps Whopping 26 Per Cent Tariffs On India

Donald Trump Slaps Tariffs On India: US President Donald Trump announced a whopping 26 per cent 'reciprocal tariff' on India. Slapping a series of reciprocal tariffs on America's trade partner nations across the globe, Trump said that the tariffs are ‘kind reciprocal’. Mentioning that PM Narendra Modi is a ‘great friend’, Trump said that India has not been ‘treating the US right’ and imposing 67 per cent tariffs on the US.

In his 'Liberation Day' address from Rose Garden, Trump said that the move will make America 'wealthy' again. Mentioning that India charges ‘70%’ tariffs to American products, Trump said that 'friends are worse than foes' and blamed former US Presidents for the disparity in tariffs in the US.

Making a special mention of India and reiterating his bonhomie with PM Narendra Modi, Trump said - “… very very tough, PM Modi, he just left, he's a great friend of mine, but I said you're a friend of mine, but you're not treating us right. They charge us 52%.”

Reiterating his election slogan of 'Make America Great Again', Trump announced that jobs and factories will come back to the US as a result of his tariff decision. Trump said that China imposes 67 per cent tariffs on the US and added that the US will charge a 34 per cent discounted tariff on Beijing. The EU, he said, will be charged at a whopping 20 per cent. “Vietnam charges us 90%, we are going to charge them 60 per cent,” he said.

Donald Trump Announces Reciprocal Tariffs On India: Watch

Donald Trump's Tariffs: Full List Of US Tariffs On Various Countries

US to impose a 26% tariff on India

US to impose a 34% tariff on China

US to impose a 20% tariff on the EU

US to impose a 24% tariff on Japan

US to impose a 10% tariff on the UK

US to impose a 46% tariff on Vietnam

US to impose a 17% tariff on Israel

Donald Trump's Tariffs: How Markets Reacted To the US President's Announcement