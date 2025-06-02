'They're Not Interested...' - Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy Says Tesla Snubs India, European Carmakers Step In

Despite high hopes pinned on Tesla’s entry into India’s electric vehicle (EV) landscape, Union Minister for Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy has denied the possibility of the American EV giant setting up manufacturing operations in the country in the near term.

“Tesla only wants to open showrooms and sell its cars here. They are not interested in setting up a manufacturing facility here” Kumaraswamy said during an interaction with the media, suggesting that the Elon Musk-led firm has shown no concrete interest in establishing a manufacturing base in India. The minister's remarks come amid heightened anticipation following Tesla's recent moves to lease retail space in Mumbai and Delhi.

Earlier this year, Tesla secured premium commercial spaces in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Delhi’s Aerocity for its first showrooms in the country. The company has also begun recruiting for key roles, including sales and service staff, hinting at an impending launch of direct-to-consumer sales of its imported vehicles.

EV Policy tailormade for Tesla

India had rolled out a new EV policy in March 2024 aimed at attracting global automakers to manufacture locally. The policy offers steep import duty cuts—from 70 to 15%—on electric cars, provided companies commit to investing at least $486 million (Rs 4,000 crore) and set up manufacturing facilities within three years.

Furthermore, automakers must also meet phased localization targets, starting with 25% local content in three years, and scaling up to 50% in five years.

Kumaraswamy made it clear that Tesla hasn’t yet indicated any willingness to meet these investment or localization requirements. “They are not talking about manufacturing at all,” he noted, adding that Tesla’s current engagement is limited to retail presence.

European carmakers aim to leverage on EV Policy

In contrast, several other global players have expressed active interest in tapping into India’s EV opportunity through local manufacturing. Companies such as Mercedes-Benz, Skoda-Volkswagen, Hyundai, and Kia are reportedly preparing proposals under the new policy framework, as per media reports

The Ministry of Heavy Industries is expected to open the application window for the EV manufacturing scheme—officially called the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI)—in the coming weeks. Applications will be accepted through March 2026.

Meanwhile, government officials remain cautiously optimistic that Tesla’s position could shift once the application process begins. “Their real intent will become clearer only when they formally engage with the policy,” a senior ministry official said on condition of anonymity.