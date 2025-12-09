'They Shouldn't Be Dumping': Trump Signals New Tariffs, Puts Indian Rice Exports At Risk

U.S. President Donald Trump signalled potential new tariffs on agricultural imports, including rice from India and fertilizers from Canada, following a White House meeting where he addressed farmers' concerns about foreign competition, accusing India of “dumping” cheap rice into the American market and hurting U.S. farmers.

Responding to complaints from domestic producers who claim they are being undercut by cheap foreign goods. He also stated that the high volume of low-priced imports was challenging domestic producers and reiterated his firm intent to address the issue.

“Why Is India Allowed to Do That?”

The remarks were made during a White House meeting with farmers, where Trump announced a new $12 billion aid package for American agriculture.

U.S. rice growers say cheap imports from India, Thailand, and Vietnam have flooded the market--even pushing American rice out of Puerto Rico, once one of its biggest customers.

Advertisement

Speaking to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Trump asked, “Scott, tell me about India. Why is India allowed to do that? They have to pay tariffs. Do they have an exemption on rice?”

Bessent replied, “No, sir. We’re still working on their trade deal.”

Advertisement

Trump responded, “Yeah, but they shouldn’t be dumping. I've heard that from others. You can’t do that.” He added, "They should not be dumping… They cannot do that."

The President instructed his team to list the main countries involved and said he would “take care” of the issue, suggesting that new import duties are under active consideration.

U.S. rice growers have complained for months that low-priced imports from India, Thailand, and Vietnam have driven down domestic prices and taken a significant share of the U.S. market, including in Puerto Rico, which was once a major buyer of American rice.

Trump also repeated concerns about fertilizer imports from Canada, hinting that duties could be extended to those products as well.

Trade talks with India have made little progress this year, despite an earlier round of 50 percent tariffs imposed on some Indian goods. A U.S. delegation is scheduled to visit New Delhi this week, but officials do not expect a quick breakthrough.