Think Before You Buy Digital Gold: SEBI Warns Investors Of Hidden Risks In Unregulated Platforms

Buying gold has always been an Indian favorite , whether for tradition or as a safe investment. But with everything turning digital, gold too went online. Several apps and websites now let users “buy” small amounts of gold with a click.



However, SEBI has cautioned that this new-age “digital gold” might not be as safe as it seems. In its latest advisory dated November 8, 2025, the regulator warned that many platforms are selling “Digital Gold” or “E-Gold” products without any regulatory oversight.



“Digital gold is being marketed as an alternative for investment in physical gold,” SEBI noted, but stressed that these products “operate entirely outside the purview of SEBI.”



Why Digital Gold Isn’t the Same as Gold ETFs or EGRs

The distinction, SEBI says, lies in who regulates the product.

Investments in Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs), and exchange-traded commodity derivatives are fully supervised by SEBI and must comply with investor protection norms.



These regulated instruments are available only through SEBI-registered intermediaries, ensuring that consumers’ money and holdings are traceable and secure.

“Investments in these SEBI-regulated gold products can be made through SEBI registered intermediaries and are governed by the regulatory framework prescribed by SEBI,” the statement added.



The Consumer Risk: No Protection if Things Go Wrong

Here’s what makes “digital gold” risky: it isn’t classified as a security or a commodity derivative, meaning it doesn’t fall under SEBI’s laws. If a platform suddenly shuts down, changes its ownership, or fails to deliver the gold, investors have no regulatory protection or complaint mechanism.

SEBI warned that these products may “entail significant risks” and could expose consumers to counterparty and operational risks , industry terms for losing your money if the other party defaults or mismanages operations.



Why Consumers Are Falling for It

The appeal is easy to understand. With festive discounts, 24/7 access, and low entry amounts (as little as ₹100), digital gold feels affordable and convenient, especially for young investors who may not have access to traditional gold buying options.



But this ease often hides the fact that you don’t actually own any physical gold in your name, and the storage or delivery terms depend entirely on the private platform’s policies.



SEBI’s Message: If It’s Not Regulated, It’s Risky

SEBI’s statement serves as a wake-up call for digital-age investors who equate app-based investing with safety.

“Investors are made aware that none of the investor protection mechanisms under securities market purview shall be available for investments in such Digital Gold/E-Gold products,” SEBI said.



That means if the platform is unregulated, you’re on your own if something goes wrong.



What You Can Do Instead

If you want to invest in gold safely, experts suggest sticking to SEBI-regulated options such as:

Gold ETFs (through your Demat account)

Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) issued by the government

Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs) are available on exchanges