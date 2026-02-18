‘AIIMS Partnership, Better Healthcare…’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Opens Up On Future Plans At India AI Impact Summit 2026

Calling the current phase of artificial intelligence a turning point, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, said the world is entering a transformative phase where AI will fundamentally change how people live, work, and build.

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, Pichai described the moment as pivotal for both India and the global technology ecosystem. “This is a transformative moment in the AI landscape,” Pichai said.

AI, Jobs, and Opportunities

Addressing persistent concerns around job losses due to artificial intelligence, Pichai framed AI as an enabling force rather than a destructive one. He said AI would make “people’s lives significantly easier”, underlining that the technology’s impact should be viewed through the lens of productivity, accessibility, and scale. The focus, he noted, should be on how AI supports people and systems rather than replaces them, particularly as adoption deepens across sectors.

Healthcare, Government, and Early-stage Partnerships

Pichai also spoke about Google’s work in India’s healthcare ecosystem, confirming that the company is collaborating with AIIMS. “We are partnering with AIIMS; we are at the early stages of it,” he said.

Advertisement

He pointed to the role of AI in improving how hospital systems function, how students are trained, and how public institutions operate, highlighting the involvement of government stakeholders in these early efforts.

Highlighting India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, Pichai said the country has already demonstrated its ability to build globally relevant companies. “India has built extraordinary companies like Flipkart,” he said, referring to the scale and ambition of homegrown startups.

Advertisement

He added that “the entrepreneurship ecosystem is thriving in India”, and said the country is “well-positioned on the global stage” as AI adoption accelerates worldwide.

A Global Moment

Pichai said Google is increasing its investments to meet the scale of change being driven by artificial intelligence. “We are investing to meet the demands of progress and the opportunity,” he said, adding, “We live in a truly global world.” He described the present phase as a defining one, noting that investments being made now are aimed at what he called a “glorious moment” for technological progress.