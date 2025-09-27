'This Is False': Musk Reacts To Mention In New Jeffrey Epstein Files

Tesla boss and former DOGE head, Elon Musk, has been named in the declassified Jeffrey Epstein files among other well-known people like Bill Gates, and Donald Trump's ally Steve Bannon.

The fresh batch of a six-page document consists of an itinerary noting a tentative trip by the Tesla CEO on December 6, 2014, to Epstein's island in the US Virgin Islands, where several have claimed the child-sex offender abused them.

As per the note linked to the schedule, Musk's name followed- "Is this still happening?" However, it was unclear from the documents whether Musk made the trip.

Responding to his alleged involvement, Musk tweeted, "This is false."

The copies of Epstein's calendar, released by the Democrats, also showed a breakfast planned with Steve Bannon, an influential Donald Trump ally, on February 16, 2019. A tentative breakfast with Bill Gates on December 5, 2014, was also mentioned in the documents.

The Democratic lawmakers also called on the US Justice Department to release all the Epstein files from its probe - which the US President Donald Trump administration has denied, saying there was no "client list" contradicting long-standing conspiracy theories that Epstein was blackmailing elite figures, including powerful Democrats. Musk has been criticising the Trump administration ever since a report alleged that Trump had written a birthday note to Epstein in 2003.

In a now-deleted post, he had claimed that Trump's name appeared in the Epstein files, implying that it was the reason documents were still under wraps. The Tesla CEO later admitted the post "went too far".

After resigning as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head following a war of words with Trump, Musk posted a series attacking remarks against the Republican leader for not releasing the Epstein files.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he asked, "Are there likely to be electronic records in any government or commercial computers recording who travelled on Epstein's plane to the US Virgin Islands?"