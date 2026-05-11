This Telecom Stock Skyrocketed 10% Amid Stock Market Crash - Here's Why

Vodafone Idea Share Price: The shares of telecom operator Vodafone Idea rose as much as 9.96% to hit an intra-day high of ₹12.36 apiece on Monday, May 11 in comparison it's last close of ₹11.24 on Friday previous week.

The positive sentiment around Vodafone Idea comes after the Vodafone Group Plc began mulling over measures to boost the capital base of its India arm after the central government eased outstanding spectrum fee liabilities, giving the telecom player an chance for revival, according to a Bloomberg report.

On April 30, 2026, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) slashed Aditya Birla Group-backed Vodafone Idea's outstanding adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by 27% to ₹64,046 crore following a reassessment, as compared to ₹87,695 crore.

The dues, reassessed by the DoT and finalised by a committee constituted for this purpose, are now frozen as of December 31, 2025. Most of the amount will be payable in six installments over six years beginning FY36, thus maintaining the 10-year breather given to the struggling carrier earlier this year.

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This final amount will be payable with a minimum ₹100 crore to be paid annually over 4 years from financial year (FY) 2031-32 to FY 2034-35. The remaining amount to be paid in 6 equal installments annually from FY 2035-36 to FY 2040-41, the company said.

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The British telecom company, which owns a 19% stake in Vodafone Idea, is reportedly assessing a proposal to transfer part of its shareholding to the Indian unit as treasury stock, as per sources, citing a Bloomberg report.

This would prove to become an alternative to infusing fresh capital into the company.