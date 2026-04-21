Tim Cook Announces Exit As Apple CEO After 13 Years, Appoints John Ternus To Lead Tech Giant

Apple has announced that Tim Cook will step down as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), bringing to a close one of the most defining leadership tenures in corporate history. The tech giant confirmed the move on Monday, saying Cook will hand over the reins after more than a decade at the helm. The sudden announcement about Tim Cook has left the tech industry surprised.

Simultaneously, the company also declared that John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, will succeed Cook as CEO. Ternus has been a key figure behind the development of products ranging from the iPhone to the Mac, and his appointment signals a continued emphasis on hardware innovation and product design.

In a statement, Cook described his time leading Apple as the greatest privilege of his life. The transition was an important moment for the world’s most valuable public company, which has grown in scale and influence under his stewardship.

Cook Calls Leading Apple ‘Greatest Privilege’

Announcing his decision, Tim Cook paid tribute to the people he has worked alongside since taking over from Steve Jobs in 2011. “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company,” he said.

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He added that his affection for the firm runs deep, noting, “I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world.”

It is pertinent to mention that, under Cook’s leadership, Apple became the first company to reach a $3 trillion market valuation, expanded its services business, and global supply chains. His tenure also saw the launch of the Apple Watch, AirPods, and the company’s push into areas such as health, privacy, and environmental sustainability.

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Here's What Tim Cook Said:

"It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company. I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world."

John Ternus To Take Over As Next Chief Executive

Apple has declared that John Ternus will step into the CEO role following Cook’s departure. Ternus currently serves as senior vice president of hardware engineering, overseeing the teams responsible for iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, and other flagship devices.

Widely regarded within the company as a meticulous engineer and steady operator, Ternus has appeared at numerous product keynotes and is credited with helping Apple transition its Mac line to in-house silicon. His elevation suggested the board is prioritising continuity in product execution and engineering culture.

Though the tech giant has not yet specified an exact date for the handover, Monday’s announcement makes clear that a formal succession process is underway. Investors, employees, and customers will now look to Ternus to guide Apple through its next chapter, including the growth of artificial intelligence, mixed-reality devices, and services.