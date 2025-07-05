Toll Relief On Highways! Govt Cuts Charges Up To 50% On These Road Types — Check What You’ll Pay Now

The government has announced a big reduction in toll fees on certain parts of national highways to make travel more affordable. | Image: representative

In a move set to lower travel costs for millions of motorists, the government has announced major changes to toll charges on national highways.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on July 2, 2025, toll fees on stretches of highways with structures such as tunnels, bridges, flyovers, or elevated roads will now be reduced by up to 50 per cent.

The change comes from a new method of calculating user fees. Earlier, drivers had to pay ten times the regular toll for every kilometre of a structure.

The new rule says toll charges will be calculated by comparing two formulas: ten times the length of the structure or five times the total length of the section, and applying whichever amount is less.

How Much Will You Pay Now?

For example, if a section of a national highway is 40 kilometres long and is made up entirely of structures like tunnels or flyovers, the earlier toll calculation method would have charged the user as if they were travelling 400 kilometres (10 times the structure length).

Under the new rule, the toll will now be calculated based on 200 kilometres (5 times the total section length), which means the toll cost will effectively be reduced by 50%.

Govt Introduces Rs 3,000 Annual Toll Pass

In another big step, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced a new rule that will make it easier for private vehicle owners to pay tolls on national highways. According to an official notification, the government has amended the National Highways Fee Rules to create a special annual pass for non-commercial vehicles.

Starting 15 August 2025, any person who owns a private vehicle registered for non-commercial use and has a valid and working FASTag can buy this pass by paying Rs 3,000. This pass will be valid for one year or 200 crossings, whichever happens first.

The important thing to note is that this pass can be used across any toll plaza on any national highway, no matter what the regular toll rate is at each location. This means you won’t have to pay separate toll fees every time you cross a plaza—your pass will cover it until you reach your limit of 200 crossings or one year.

The notification also clarifies that in the case of a closed toll system—where you take a ticket at entry and pay when exiting—entering and exiting together will count as just one crossing.