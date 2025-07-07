‘Tool Of Coercion!’ China Condemns US Tariffs, Sparking Fears of Renewed Trade Tensions

China is the first country, out of all the BRICS nations to push back against the United States President Donald Trump's threat to impose an additional 10% tariff on BRICS nations, saying that the bloc is not seeking confrontation.

Additionally, China has also warned that extra tariffs serve no constructive purpose.

What Did China's Foreign Ministry Say?

While responding to Donald Trump's remarks, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday, "The use of tariffs serves no one," and highlighted Beijing's opposition to using tariffs to implement political pressure.

"We oppose tariffs being used as a tool to coerce others," the ministry added.

Additional Tariffs?

Recently, the United States President Donald Trump has renewed the rhetoric on tariffs saying that his administration is considering additional tariffs targeting the BRICS group which comprises of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and recently added members like Egypt and the UAE.

This development comes on the heels of Trump posting on Truth Social, "Any country aligning themselves with the anti-American policies of BRICS will be charged an additional 10% tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Previously, India had endorsed a BRICS declaration which criticized that criticized US-led tariff regimes.