Top 10 Traded Shares In FY25: HDFC Bank, RIL, HAL, Zomato Lead in Cash, Stock Futures & Options - Full List

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) witnessed a significant shift in trading patterns during the financial year 2024–25 (FY25), with investor interest spreading across a wider range of stocks beyond the traditional market leaders.

While the turnover of the top 10 most traded securities increased by 25.5%, their share in the overall market turnover dropped to 12.9% from 14.4% in FY24, according to the NSE Report.

Top 10 traded securities in FY25

HDFC Bank Limited continued to lead as the most traded stock on the NSE during FY25, but it was also the only one among the top 10 to witness a decline in turnover, falling by 6.5%.

Notably, the defence sector stood out, with stocks like Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) more than doubling their turnover.

Zomato Limited also emerged as a major player, registering an 86% increase in turnover.

Meanwhile, blue-chip stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, and Tata Motors continued to maintain strong turnover growth, reaffirming steady institutional and retail investor trust in well-established large-cap companies.

Top 10 traded securities in stock futures

In the stock futures segment, the top 10 traded securities experienced a 45.2% jump in turnover, nearly in line with the overall segment growth of 46.9%.

However, their share in the total turnover dipped slightly to 22.7% from 22.9%, showing a mild expansion in market participation.

HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries remained the most actively traded contracts, while HAL saw its futures turnover more than double.

Major financial sector stocks, including ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, and Bajaj Finance, recorded robust double-digit growth.

Top 10 traded stock options

Stock options also saw heightened activity, with the premium turnover of the top 10 traded securities rising by 30%, although this lagged the overall market’s 43% growth. Reliance Industries again led the segment with a 35.6% increase in turnover.

Other notable performers included Dixon Technologies and HAL, both of which saw their turnover grow by over 100%, highlighting growing enthusiasm in the electronics and defence sectors.

On the other hand, Adani Enterprises experienced a decline of 28.4%, suggesting a reduction in speculative interest or trading volume compared to the previous year.

Record-breaking milestones in NSE

The fiscal year was historic for NSE in terms of index performance and trading activity. On September 26, 2024, the Nifty50 index reached a record close at 26,216, while Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services also hit all-time highs at 54,375 and 25,155, respectively.

Broader indices such as the Nifty Midcap Select and Nifty Next 50 also recorded their peak closings during September, showcasing strength across both large and mid-cap segments. Market sentiment was particularly strong around key events.

On June 4, 2024, coinciding with the general election results, NSE recorded its highest-ever single-day turnover in the capital market segment at Rs 2.7 lakh crore, with 8.85 crore trades in the cash market and record activity in derivatives.

Further milestones included the highest-ever equity derivatives volume of 24.25 crore trades on June 19, 2024, and the largest turnover in stock futures at Rs 3.98 lakh crore on July 23, 2024.

The commodity derivatives segment also saw new records, with 7.63 lakh contracts traded on February 14, 2025, and a peak premium turnover of Rs 61.8 crore in commodity options on January 10, 2025.