Top Car Manufacturers List: This Indian Automotive Major Is The Latest Entrant

The list of biggest car manufacturers in 2026 based on market capitalisation now includes more than one Indian automotive giant. From the infusion of AI to innovation in elective vehicles (EVs) giants, let's take a look at the car companies who won the war of trends or curated fresh one to broaden their global footprint, and profitability.

Top Carmakers In The World

Check out the top car companies in the world based on market capitalisation as of March 25, 2026.

Tesla

Founder: Elon Musk

Headquarters: Austin, US

The Elon Musk led Tesla just recorded delivery of 3,58,023 vehicles in the first quarter of 2026, signalling a 6% year-on-year (YoY) growth. The EV manufacturer boasts of the largest market cap for an auto company at $1,448 billion. Since its inception in 2003 has been able to revolutionise the automotive industry through sustainable energy solutions, and its latest range of EV models.

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Toyota

CEO: KÅji SatÅ

Headquarters: Toyota City, Japan

The Japanese car manufacturer, which is well known for its passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories delivery 5,69,420 units due to demand for crossover SUVs like the RAV4.

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It earned the second rank basis its market cap of $274.9 billion. Toyota produces is also famed for manufacturing fuel-efficient hybrids like the Prius to rugged trucks like the Tacoma.

BYD

CEO: Wang Chuanfu

Headquarters: Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

BYD (Build Your Dreams) is a top Chinese automotive major known for prodcuing electric vehicles, batteries, and renewable energy solutions. The EV focused car company came in third in terms of market cap, which stood at $139.2 billion.

Hyundai

CEO: José Muñoz

Headquarters: Seoul, South Korea

Founded on December 29, 1967, Hyundai Motor Company served as the trailblazer of Korea’s automobile industry since rolling out its Pony, developed with its own exclusive technology. Hyundai Motor Company has risen as a globally recognised automobile manufacturer that exports its branded vehicles to over 200 countries. The company's market cap as of March 25, 2026 stood at $84.8 billion.

General Motors

CEO: Mary Barra

Headquarters: Detroit, US

Coming in fifth is the American car powerhouse GM Motors with a market cap of $71.58. From being one of the biggest sellers of horse-drawn vehicles to being the parent firm behind popular automotive labels such as Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac, and Buick, the William C Durant established General Motors is a brand that has stayed relevant since its birth on September 16, 1908.

Mahindra

CEO: Anish Shah

Headquarters: Mumbai, India

The new Indian entrant to the top carmakers list in 2026 is Mahindra, who earned themselves the 12th spot basis their market cap of $40 billion.