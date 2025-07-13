Top Credit Card Deals To Maximize Savings During Amazon Prime Day Sales, July 12-14

Do you know how to make the best of the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2025 which concludes on July 14? While the sale offers deep discounts across categories, Amazon Pay has introduced a rewards gold program. The new programme offers Prime members 5 per cent cashback and non-Prime customers 3 per cent cashback on eligible transactions. To be eligible for Rewards gold programme, one has to complete any 25 transactions across shopping or payments via Amazon Pay to unlock the rewards.

Amazon Prime Day sales

This offer is only for Prime members, with deals, discounts, and entertainment options. From the latest smartphones and electronics to fashion, beauty, home essentials, and Amazon devices, Prime Day will offer deals across all major categories.

Gold rewards details

Any combination of 25 transactions, whether it is UPI payments, sending money, scanning QR codes, making recharges, or shopping - will unlock these premium benefits.

The program offers 5 per cent unlimited cashback for Prime members across popular spending categories such as grocery, clothing, travel, entertainment, food delivery, and more.

Prime Deals To Check Out

Smartphones and Accessories: Customers can get their hands on the latest launches in mobile tech, offering a slew of fresh features and varying hues. The line-up of Samsung Galaxy M36 5G, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE5, iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G, HONOR X9c 5G, OPPO Reno14 Series, LAVA Storm Lite 5G and iQOO 13, among others are available at discounted rates.

Avail up to 40 per cent off on smartphones and accessories along with exciting offers such as instant bank discounts, up to 24 months of no cost EMI, exchange offers worth up to INR 60,000 and many more.

Get exciting deals on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, iPhone 15, OnePlus 13s, iQOO NEO 10R and many more flagship smartphones

Consumer electronics/Computers: Prime Day features top brands across multiple categories including laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, Apple, and Asus; tablets from Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Xiaomi, and OnePlus; wearables from Samsung, Boat, Noise, Amazfit, and Fireboltt; headphones from Boat, Sony, Boult, JBL, and Bose; speakers from JBL, Boat, Bose, Zebronics, and Sony. Know the offer category.

Up to 80 per cent off on electronics, accessories and headphones

Up to 50 per cent off on wearables, cameras and accessories along

Up to 40 per cent off on laptops and up to 60 per cent off on tablets

Up to 60 per cent off on speakers

Home entertainment

Bring home the cinema experience with big savings on large screen latest televisions. Shop from more than 600 latest TVs along with more than 55 Prime day special launches and avail exciting offers on top TV brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL and Xiaomi:

Up to 65 per cent off on televisions with 10 per cent instant bank discount, additional coupons, No Cost EMI options up to 24 months, extended warranty up to 3 years and exchange offers from top brands.

Premium television entertainment starting at just ?99 per day with additional savings up to Rs 20,000 through combined coupon and bank offers, plus upgrade old for new with exchange offers up to Rs 7,000 when trading in your existing television.