Top Stocks In Focus On Oct 17: Infosys, RIL, Jio Fin, Wipro, Canara HSBC, And Havells

The Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to impacted by weak global cues, the highly-anticipated Trump-Putin Meet, and Q2 Results on October 17, 2025.

On October 16, Sensex closed at 83,467.66, up 862.23 points or 1.04 per cent, and Nifty50 ended at 25,585.3, up 261.75 points or 1.03 per cent.

The Asia-pacific shares hovered lower on Friday, after Wall Street reported losses as a result of fears in banking sectors stocks.

The ASX 200 dropped 0.6 per cent. Nikkei declined 0.37 per cent and the Topix eased 0.3 per cent.

However, Kospi witnessed an uptick of 0.96 per cent and the Kosdaq rose 0.53 per cent.

Have a look at stocks in focus in October 17, 2025 trading session.

Q2 results today: RIL, JSW Steel, LTTS, JSW Energy, Dixon Technologies, Havells India, Hindustan Zinc, Polycab India, Ujjivan SFB, UCO Bank, and AU SFB.



Meanwhile, several banking stocks from HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, PNB, ICICI Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank to IDBI Bank, IndusInd Bank, J&K Bank are slated to announce their Q2FY26 results on October 18.

Jio Financial Services: The Mumbai-headquartered company saw a 0.9 per cent rise in profit year-on-year (YoY) to ₹695 crore; revenue jumped 41.5 per cent to ₹981 crore; AUM surged to ₹14,712 crore.

Infosys: Q2 profit up 13.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,364 crore; revenue rises 8.6 per cent to ₹44,490 crore; margin at 21 per cent; interim dividend ₹23 apiece.

Wipro: Q2 profit rose 1.2 per cent YoY to ₹3,246 crore; revenue up 1.8 per cent to ₹22,697 crore; expects Q3 IT services revenue of $2,591–2,644 million.



LTIMindtree: Profit rises 10.4 per cent to ₹1,381 crore; revenue surged 10.2 per cent to ₹10,394 crore; declares interim dividend of ₹22 per share.



Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company: The mainboard IPO listing will take place on Indian stock market exchange bourses today.

BEML: Inked memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kineco to partner on advanced composite manufacturing for aerospace and defence.



Punjab & Sind Bank: Profit up 22.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹294.5 crore; gross NPA improves to 2.92 per cent. Board approves fundraise up to ₹8,000 crore via bonds and equity.