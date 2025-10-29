Toyota Says It Did Not Explicitly Promise Trump Fresh $10 Billion Investment In US

Japan's Toyota Motor did not explicitly promise a new $10 billion investment in the United States, a senior executive from the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday, a day after President Donald Trump mentioned a potential investment of that size.

Speaking during his visit to Japan on Tuesday evening, Trump said the automaker would be looking to invest around $10 billion in the United States.

However, Toyota executive Hiroyuki Ueda said no such explicit promise was made about an investment of that size, adding that Toyota would continue to invest and create jobs in America.

Ueda was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo.