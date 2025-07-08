Trade Deal With India Soon? US President Donald Trump Announces Possibility Of Major Deal

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has announced that the nation is close to finalizing a trade agreement with India.

What Did Trump Say?

While speaking to reporters on Monday, before a dinner with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Trump said, “We’ve made deals with the United Kingdom and China. We’re close to making a deal with India.”

"Now, we've made a deal with the United Kingdom, we've made a deal with China. We're close to making a deal with India. Others we met with and we don't think we're going to be able to make a deal, so we just send them a letter. If you want to play ball, this is what you have to pay," the US President added.

New Tariffs

On Monday, the Trump-led administration began sending formal notifications and letters with new tariffs on products imported into the US from different countries.

Among the countries that received these letters are Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, Serbia, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, and Tunisia.

According to Trump, these countries are 'ripping' the US and were charging tariffs at levels that nobody has ever seen before.

He further added that some countries were charging 200% tariffs and making it impossible to do business.

While referring to India and Pakistan, Trump said, “We told both countries that if they continued fighting, the U.S. would not engage in trade with them. They were possibly at a nuclear stage. I believe stopping that was very important.”