Travel Food Services Allotment Status: How To Check Online On NSE, BSE, Registrar Websites - Guide

The allotment status for the Rs 2,000-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Travel Food Services is likely to be finalised today. Investors who have bought shares can now find out if they’ve been allotted any by checking the status online through the official websites of the exchanges or the registrar.

Travel Food Services, known for running airport food courts and lounges across the country, received a good response from institutional buyers, though retail participation was on the lower side. The IPO was open for subscription from July 8 to July 10, with a price band of Rs 1,045 to Rs 1,100 per share.

Here’s a quick guide to checking your allotment status online:

On the BSE Website

Here are the following steps to see the status on BSE portal:

1. Go to the BSE IPO application status page.

2. Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

3. Choose ‘Travel Food Services Ltd’ from the dropdown menu.

4. Enter your application number and PAN.

5. Click ‘Search’ to view your status.

On the NSE Website

On similar lines, here are the following steps to see the status on BSE portal:

1. Visit the NSE IPO allotment portal.

2. Log in using your PAN or application number.

3. Navigate to the ‘IPO allotment status’ section.

4. Select ‘Travel Food Services’ from the list and submit your details.

Via Registrar MUFG Intime (formerly Link Intime)

Here are the following steps to see the status on Travel Foods' official site:

1. Visit the registrar’s website: https://www.linkintime.co.in

2. Click on ‘IPO Allotment Status’ under ‘Investor Services’.

3. Select ‘Travel Food Services Ltd’ from the dropdown.

4. Enter either your PAN, application number, or DP/Client ID.

5. Submit the captcha and click ‘Search’.

What happens next?